TV star’s hilarious text exchange with wife

Grant Denyer shared a hilarious a text exchange he had with his wife Cheryl over their youngest daughter Scout, 4. Picture: Instagram/grantdenyer

Kids say the darnest things - just ask Grant Denyer who got a glimpse of his four-year-old's "dark" side.

The 42-year-old father-of-two uploaded a hilarious text exchange between he and his wife Cheryl on Instagram over the weekend.

In it, Cheryl shared an exchange she'd just had with their youngest daughter Scout, four, that left Denyer stunned.

"We just finally got car out! While driving home I said we needed to lie down cause I'm feeling a bit unwell," Cheryl explained to Denyer.

"She wasn't happy and said 'see this sad face Mum. That's because I want to chop your body up with a knife cause you've annoyed me'."

She ended the text by rightfully asking, "Um what the actual f".

Like many parents would have reacted in this situation, the Dancing With The Stars host was both shocked and amused in equal measures by his daughter Scout's brutally honest comment.

A stunned Grant responded, "Are you serious? F me that's dark.... but funny."

Cheryl told Denyer she "was serious" and "kind of freaked" but spoke calmly to Scout and said if she "chops her body with a knife" then "you will kill me and then you will miss me".

But an unphased Scout apparently just "shrugged her shoulders".

"I said then I'll be gone forever and she said I am just angry at you that's all."

Grant suggested his wife "not close her eyes" and signed off with a laughing emoji.

"I'm scared of our 4yo," the father-of-two captioned the screenshots.

"Either Scout's just finished season 2 of Underbelly or we're harbouring a nut job. I think I'll move out until we find out.

"We're clearly doing a great job."

It prompted hundreds of comments from fans saying how "hilarious" they found it and that they should clearly "stop annoying" her.

"I genuinely laughed out loud. Soz GD and Chez but this kid is my favourite. Been nice knowing you both," one of Denyer's followers said.

"Ohhhh the joys of parenting," a second commented.

"Awe kids say the darnest things. It's so funny what comes out of their mouths though, I often wonder do they actually know what they are saying or are they using shock therapy?" a third asked.

Scout wasn’t too happy her mum wanted to go home and rest. Picture: Instagram/grantdenyer

"Sorry for my hilarious laughter but she is going to be on the stage for sure !!!! Probably making people laugh with her dark humour but oh well we need them in life," another person added.

Fellow parents also shared similar experiences of their kids.

"I remember when my 4 year old son held a pair of scissors over my head when I turned around he put them behind his back!! Freaky kids. He's now 14 and I'm still here," one mother jokingly said.

"My youngest told her teenage sister if she ever sees her kiss a boy she will cut her tongue out!"

Denyer appears to be in much better spirits following an injury last year where he suffered an annular fissure, which is a tear in the lower disk of the back.

He had injured himself while using a mallet to hammer in some pegs in a paddock on his farm with Cheryl explaining at the time that he was "seriously" hurt and "bedridden".

Denyer and Cheryl are also parents to Sailor, eight.