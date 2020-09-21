TV Superstar to reveal Jacaranda drawing award online

HE’s kept us glued to our television screens for the past 20 years, and now Rove McManus will have artists across the country watching him next month.

The celebrated television personality will co-host the opening of the of the biennial Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award with Grafton Regional Gallery director Niomi Sands in an online presentation on October 2 at 6pm.

Australian comedian and artist Rove McManus for Life Drawing Live on SBS

And while the event is usually a gala opening for the gallery, guests are encouraged to gather safely in family and friend groups and mark the occasion at home.



“When trying to think of the perfect host for our event; someone who has a passion for drawing, we couldn‘t think of a better person than Rove McManus,” Ms Sands said.

“We loved the Live Life Drawing class he hosted on SBS earlier this year and when we discovered he has studied a fine art degree we were sold. “We are so excited that he has agreed to share his passion for art and drawing with our regional audience and hope his popularity will encourage new converts to try their hand at mark making.”



2020 judge Peter McKay will announce the winner of the $35,000 acquisitive prize live during the event. Peter is the Curatorial Manager of Australian Art at Queensland Art Gallery and Gallery of Modern Art.

Judge Peter McKay

“Sometimes we don‘t think of drawing as a practice in itself, rather as a way to work out ideas as an artist, but it is an amazing part of any arts practice – it’s fundamental.,” Ms Sands said

“Drawing is one of the most accessible ways of creating art.”

People can register to attend the JADA opening via Eventbrite. A link to the live opening on Zoom will be published in the week prior to the event.

The JADA Exhibition will be able to be viewed online at www.graftongallery.com.au and in person at the Gallery, 148 Fitzroy Street, Grafton, from Saturday 3 October. The JADA catalogue will be available online and at the Grafton Regional Gallery from 3 October.

The Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award (JADA) has been the means by which the Grafton Regional Gallery has gathered a unique and impressive collection of contemporary Australian drawing. Since the establishment of the drawing acquisition prize in 1988 there has been over one hundred works acquired into the collection from leading, established and emerging artists.

It is now one of the richest art prizes in Australia, with $35,000 in prize money offered for prizewinners and acquisitions

