Fake fire alarm evacuates police station

A TWEED HEADS woman walked into a police station and pulled the fire alarm leading to the entire station being evacuated.

She was not caught until hours later when police visitor her Tweed home.

About 50 people were evacuated from the Tweed Heads Police Station after the fire alarm was activated about 9.40am on Friday.

No fire was found at the police station.

Police allege a 36-year-old woman was seen entering the police station and activating the alarm.

They went to her home on Friday morning and she was charged with false representation resulting in a police investigation.

The woman will appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on January 21, next year.