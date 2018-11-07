Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne.
Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne. Scott Powick
Council News

Tweed mayor strikes back over resignation calls

Aisling Brennan
by
7th Nov 2018 11:55 AM

MAYOR Katie Milne has hit back against calls for her resignation after she agreed to help boycott local businesses associated with the Tweed Valley Hospital at Cudgen.

While Cr Milne has since backflipped on any attempt for council to blacklist businesses or contractors working on the hospital project, the mayor came under attack from the business community and Tweed MP Geoff Provest for her involvement in Monday's protest at the Cudgen site.

 

Mayor Katie Milne at the protest on Monday.
Mayor Katie Milne at the protest on Monday. Scott Powick

"How dare they call for my resignation when they have so clearly betrayed our community on so many levels," Cr Milne said.

"Using me as a scapegoat and smokescreen to take the heat off yesterday's protest against the start of the works on this State Significant Farmland is a low political act.

"Crying foul about a potential boycott is so hypocritical. The relocation of the hospital would remove what the State's own Regional Strategy identifies as the main economic driver of Tweed Heads."

 

Cr Milne said a boycott of local businesses would have helped improve economic impacts instead of making them "even worse".

"The whole point of a boycott would have been to prevent even worse economic and social impacts," she said.

"Social movements do not succeed without personal and often financial sacrifice. Those who join such movements find a deeper richness."

cudgen editors picks geoff provest katie milne tweed valley hospital
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Teenage girls caught after leading police on chase

    Teenage girls caught after leading police on chase

    Crime THE trio who drove allgedly stolen car from Toowoomba, with 14-year-old driver charged with six offences

    Man commended for attempting to save life of elderly driver

    premium_icon Man commended for attempting to save life of elderly driver

    News NSW Police commend Grafton man's courageous efforts.

    Affordable housing a hotbed issue for Clarence

    Affordable housing a hotbed issue for Clarence

    Politics Have you been stung by rising rental prices in the Clarence Valley?

    'Highway or Horror' soon to be no more

    premium_icon 'Highway or Horror' soon to be no more

    News New Pacific Highway reaches 50% mark

    Local Partners