News

Tweed motorcycle crash kills rider

Michael Doyle
17th Oct 2019 11:58 AM
A 69-YEAR-OLD man who was flown to hospital after a motorcycle crash in the state's north has died.

The rider crashed into a tree on Tuesday afternoon while he was driving southbound on Limpinwood Road, Tyalgum.

NSW Police have reported the driver appears to have lost control of his bike before crashing into a tree.

A NSW Ambulance Spokesman said at the time of the incident, the rider had suffered a serious head injury and fracture to his lower leg.

He was flown to the Gold Coast University in a critical condition, and passed away on Wednesday night.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Kehoe of the Tweed-Byron Police Command is urging riders to take care on the roads.

"In the last week, two motorcyclists have died on Tweed/Byron roads, with another rider remaining in hospital," he said.

"These vehicles are high-powered and can be fatal. Please ride with caution, stick to the speed limit and monitor your conditions."

