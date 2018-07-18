Tweed police are now wearing body cameras

Body cameras are now being used by Tweed police officers in an effort to improve safety.

BODY cameras are now being used by Tweed police officers in an effort to improve the safety of the community and protect officers.

Body Worn Video (BWV) cameras have been rolled out in the Tweed Byron Police District following a successful trial of the technology in 2013 and 2014.

It was first supplied to frontline officers at Sydney's Eastern Beaches in September 2015.

The body cameras are now being rolled out to more than 500 sites in metropolitan, regional and rural areas across the state.

The cameras, worn overtly on the officers' uniform, are activated for use in operational policing to record incidents or events in real-time where visual and audio evidence will support an investigation.

Tweed Byron Police District Commander, Detective Superintendent Wayne Starling, said the cameras would be complement other strategies to tackle crime.

"BWV will play an important part in our ongoing commitment to officer and community safety on the Far North Coast," he said.

"With millions of interactions between police and community members every year, the cameras will be an excellent tool to assist investigations by directly recording criminal behaviour and providing officers with a contemporaneous, unequivocal account of an incident."

The 'M-View Matrix' camera records high-definition wide-view vision and high-quality audio, with a capability to take still photographs, record audio only and record in low-light situations.

The footage is encrypted and safely stored on the camera, and once downloaded onto the secure police database; all footage on the camera is erased.

"I want to reassure the community our officers have received training on the appropriate use of BWV and members of the public will be informed if the camera is in use," Supt Starling said.

More information about BWV is available to the community via the NSW Police Force website: www.police.nsw.gov.au.