Tweed police seize largest amount of ice seen in years

A MASSIVE haul of ice has been seized in the Tweed by police, with two men being arrested and charged.

Officers of the Tweed-Byron Traffic and Highway Patrol stopped a black Audi A4 on the Pacific Motorway near the Tweed Valley Way interchange, Chinderah, on Sunday afternoon.

Officers proceeded to search the vehicle. where they allegedly found a black sports bag in the boot containing 10kg of ice.

The two men, both aged 32, where taken to the Tweed Heads Police Station and charged.

One of the men, Angga Malik, who was allegedly driving the vehicle, was charged with supply prohibited drug large commercial quantity and possess prohibited drug.

Malik appeared in the Tweed Heads Local Court today.

His matter was adjourned to the Central Court in Sydney for a bail application on Wednesday.

The other man who is yet to go through the court was charged with possess prohibited drug. He was granted conditional bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday, October 21.

Tweed Byron Police crime manager Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen, said this haul of drugs was one of the largest seen on the Tweed in a long time.

"It would be the largest seizure of ice in this area since I have been here," he said.

"It would have been a very significant impact on not only the drug suppliers but the public as well.

"When you look at a deal, one street deal of ice is 0.1g, so 10kg of it is a massive impact."

Insp. Cullen said the Pacific Motorway was the main thoroughfare north and south for drug couriers to travel through the Tweed, and police were well aware of this.

"Officers are very well trained and they do courses which helps them identify drug couriers," he said.

The drug bust comes less than a week after officers allegedly caught a 24-year-old man in Tweed Heads driving with marijuana, cash and a pair of knuckle-dusters in his Holden Commodore.

The driver, Teague Togo, did not apply for bail when he fronted the Tweed Heads Local Court last Wednesday, September 11.

Togo is facing 13 charges following his arrest, which also allegedly involved police finding MDMA and more knuckles dusters and ammunition at a Tweed Heads West home they will allege belonged to him.

He will next appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on September 30.