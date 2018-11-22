Menu
Schoolies have been warned by police to know their limits.
Crime

Tweed police warn Schoolies over anti-social behaviour

Rick Koenig
by
21st Nov 2018 2:00 PM

SENIOR police are reminding school leavers to party safely and know their limits during 2018 Schoolies celebrations.

NSW Schoolies started on Friday, November 16, with many school leavers heading towards the northern parts of NSW, including Byron Bay and southern parts of Queensland including the Gold Coast.

Tweed Byron Police District duty officer Detective Inspector Matt Kehoe said police would be out in force targeting drug and alcohol-related crime and anti-social behaviour.

"Police aren't here to ruin your fun, but rather make it a safe environment for your celebrations," he said.

"Know your limits and look out for your mates so you can ensure this is a memorable event for the right reasons."

He said police were pleased with the behaviour of young people during the first two nights of the celebrations in Byron Bay, with only some minor incidents of anti-social behaviour and drinking alcohol in prohibited areas being detected.

The Schoolies operation continues until December 3.

Tweed Daily News

