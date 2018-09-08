Menu
Police are seeking public assistance after a man was shot at his home in Tweed Heads West this morning.
Man shot in home as police hunt gunman

Rick Koenig
8th Sep 2018 3:06 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance after a man was shot in the garage of his home in Tweed Heads West.

Police said about 4.45am this morning, a 76-year-old man entered the garage of his home on Piggabeen Road after he heard noises.

The man opened the garage door and was shot in the leg by an unknown person, who fled the scene.

Police located the injured man, who was treated by paramedics before he was taken to Gold Coast Hospital in a serious condition.

A 73-year-old woman, who was also home at the time, was not physically injured during the incident.

Detectives from Tweed/Byron Police District have established Strike Force Dural as investigations into the incident continue.

Police would like to speak with anyone who may have dashcam or mobile phone footage and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

