Son of Aussie surf legend Brenden Margieson on the rise

Micah Margieson, shown here winning the Australian junior title last year, is following in his famous father's footsteps. Supplied

THE stakes are high in the Australian Pro Junior ranks and Tweed Coast's Micah Margieson is right in that mix.

The 18-year-old is the son of Australian surfing legend Brenden Margieson, one of the most powerful and innovative Australian surfers of his time.

"Dad pushed me onto little waves at the Alley when I was six," the teenager said.

He has learnt a lot from his dad's surfing experiences.

"He told me just to surf for the love of it and at the end of the day it's all about having fun. That's the reason I surf, as well as trying to entertain people."

Micah is a proud member of Kingscliff Boardriders Club.

"It's had a huge impact on myself as a person, surfing heats with people I look up to as my longest friends in the club like Mitch James, Robbie Rickard and Rory McLachlan."

Micah loves surfing with his mates when the waves are pumping and surfing his local "beachies", although his favourite wave is Keramas, Bali.

"(It is) such a fun, fast, right-hand reef break, so different to home, but I guess that's why I love it as we don't get waves that are so perfect and near mechanical," he said.

His favourite surfers include Dane Reynolds and Noa Deane.

"I love the way they go for the biggest airs and turns like no tomorrow," he said.

"I really admire their surf edits online, it gets me pumped to go surf."

He's been riding Stacey Surfboards for the past six years and current shapes are 5'10-5'11 in the Black Bear model.

He travelled to Hawaii for the first time in February this year.

"I'm hoping to be back there at the end of this year to gain some more experience," he said.

His goal is to get the best results he can on the Australian Pro junior series and qualify for the WSL world junior championships.

Micah he is rated 24th on the Pro Junior rankings. His next event will be the Skull Candy Pro Junior at Lennox Head on July 14-17.

He has been filming lately around home and plans on releasing a surf edit in the next coming months.

Micah is a Year 12 student at Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School.

"I like art and business studies and have good teachers who have supported me a lot especially with the amount of travelling I do," he said.

His favourite genre of music is thrash metal, including music from bands Metallica, Slayer, System of Down and Sepultura.

His craziest experience was "winning the Australian title last year with Dad on the beach. That was pretty cool, that was a good day."

Like most of his generation Micah is passionate about ocean conservation.

"The ocean is such a beautiful place for everyone. It's good that a lot of people in our generation are implementing anti plastic practices.

"We are on the right track but have a long way to go but if we do it all together as one, it will make a hug impact."

Micah's plan for 2019 is to finish school, qualify for the WSL world juniors, make a surf edit, travel and meet heaps of new people.

His long-term goal is to qualify for the World Tour and win a world title.