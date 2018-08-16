Tweed tradies set to save on cross-border costs

Tradies are set to save under a new cross-border licence scheme.

TRADIES are set to save under a new cross-border licence scheme which would allow them to work in both NSW and Queensland with just one licence.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the scheme would help break the red tape for tradespeople and other small businessses who consistantely have to cross the border for work.

"The State Border causes a great deal of inconvenience to local tradespeople and this proposal will reduce the costs and paperwork associated with licensing to work both sides of the border," Mr Provest said.

"This is a common-sense idea that delivers on the NSW Government's commitment to cut red tape for small businesses, while creating the best outcomes for consumers.

"It will allow these tradies and professionals to get on with their jobs without the burden of needing a separate licence for each jurisdiction."

Minister for Better Regulation Matt Kean said the current application fee for a trade or specialist contractor in NSW was $312 for a one-year licence.

He said under the new program, extra costs to work across the border would be eradicated.

"Those working close to state borders will benefit in particular, where current licence requirements can limit opportunities for both small businesses and consumers," he said.