Tweed's Rural Land Strategy approval put on hold yet again

TWEED Shire Council has once again deferred approving the Rural Land Strategy due to last-minute changes to the draft document.

Council on Thursday unanimously decided to hold another workshop to discuss further proposed amendments to the draft Rural Land Strategy.

A report will be brought back to council, with the possibility of the draft plan being publicly re-exhibited before council can finally sign off on the extensive document.

Councillor Pryce Allsop said it was important the public had a chance to view the changes made since the document was originally exhibited.

"This isn't what people saw on exhibition (originally). This has been revamped," Cr Allsop said.

Cr Warren Polglase supported further scrutiny of the document, to ensure the process met the expectations of the public.

"The input has come from the elected body and staff, and (the changes) may be minor moderations to some of us but they might be big to others," he said.

"I think it would be far better to both defer this item and hold another workshop.

"What's another three or four months? We've been doing this for four or five years."

The Draft Tweed Shire Rural Land Strategy aims to offer insight into what rural land across the Tweed Shire may look like in 20 years and how it might be managed.