Plane crashes near residential area in South Africa

AT least 19 people were injured when a plan crashed in a grassy area of the of the South African capital Pretoria overnight.

The plan crashed near a residential area called Derdepoort, which is near the Wonderboom airport, emergency services say, according to press agency AFP.

The charter plane has Martin's Air Charter on the side of its fuselage.

Russel Meiring, a spokesman for paramedic company ER24, said the injuries ranged from minor to critical.

Photographs from the scene show a damaged charter aircraft in a field and a damaged building which the plane apparently flew into.

Paramedics can be seen helping survivors out of the aircraft and treating patients at the scene.

There are no confirmed fatalities at this stage.

Initial reports say twenty people were injured, some critical and there were no fatalities. Picture: Twitter

UPDATE - Plane Crashes in South #Africa

- The accident took place near Pretoria, South Africa.

- More than 20 people have been confirmed injured.

- Emergency services have arrived to the scene.#PlaneCrash #SouthAfrica #Pretoria pic.twitter.com/fgBfTtbNSE — Mogadishu Update (@Magdashi3) July 10, 2018

One Twitter video claims to the show the plane taking off, moments before it crashed.

Video shows retired passenger plane seconds before crashing in South Africa; at least 22 injured, some critically https://t.co/L2gIuwxOAN pic.twitter.com/4aLR4Z06yG — BNO News (@BNONews) July 10, 2018