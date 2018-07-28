Twenty20 finally makes its mark in Clarence Valley

CLARENCE River Cricket Association will undergo one of the biggest facelifts in its history as it looks to attract players back to the game in 2018/19.

CRCA executives and club representatives have held a series of 'Future Format' meetings throughout the off-season to devise a complete restructure of its three grades and night cricket competition for this season.

Major changes include third grade being reduced to a 30-over format, with players to retire at 35, and second grade to play a mixture of two-day, one-day and twenty20 cricket.

"There were more than 80 man hours in meetings to talk about what we want to do moving forward and how we're going to achieve it," CRCA vice-president Andrew McLachlan said.

"We're trying to implement a more social aspect to third grade, push the better players up to second grade and make better pathways for our juniors to actually strive to play better quality cricket."

McLachlan said the association was even considering implementing monthly general byes into the third grade calendar to give players a chance to commit to cricket while also being able to spend some weekends with their families.

"We're even looking at the possibility of running a social mid-week comp after Christmas," he said. "A very social, six or eight per side competition on the synthetics around town just to try and get people back interested in playing cricket."

Meanwhile, the Cleavers Mechanical Night 30-over Cricket competition held on Wednesday nights will switch to the globally popular twenty20 format, despite being met with stiff opposition ever since it was overwhelmingly voted down when I first put forward the motion as Coutts Crossing Cricket Club president at the 2014/15 CRCA AGM.

These changes were presented to the broader CRCA community for the first time at the AGM at the GDSC on Thursday, July 26 and approved with no amendments and minimal debate.

"The time's come where we've had to look at what we're doing to grow cricket in the Valley," McLachlan said.

"Every club was on board with it without a drama in the world."

>> INSIDE SCOOP: Plans for DEX Shield Cricket to return in T20 format (see video at 0:50)

But perhaps the most significant change for the local cricketing fraternity to grasp came as a real curve ball from above.

North Coast Cricket Council voted at its AGM on Monday, July 23 to change its name to East Coast Cricket Council and to introduce a Cricket NSW-endorsed ECCC Premier League incorporating teams from across its four associations.

READ MORE HERE: East Coast signals fresh start for region

2018/19 CLARENCE RIVER CRICKET ASSOCIATION COMMITTEE

President: Tim Kinnane

Vice-President: Andrew McLachlan

Secretary: Judy Disson

Treasurer: John Blanch

East Coast Delegates: Andrew McLachlan, Tom Kroehnert

Publicity Officer: Matt Elkerton

Umpires Delegate: Derek Woods