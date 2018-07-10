Twenty20’s best ever: Finch leaves Kohli in his wake

Aaron Finch is the No.1 batsman in T20I cricket.

Aaron Finch is the No.1 batsman in T20I cricket.

CAPTAIN Aaron Finch received some consolation after Australia's defeat in the tri-series final against Pakistan, with news that he'd become the highest rated international T20 player since the format began.

The opener was the first player to break the 900-point mark in the ICC rankings as he moved up three places to finish the tri-series in Harare against Pakistan and Zimbabwe as the top-ranked batsman in T20I.

Finch touched the 900-point mark following his record-breaking knock of 172 against Zimbabwe in Harare on 3 July, and finished the series on 891 points, comfortably atop the rankings.

The highest rating previously achieved was 897 by India's Virat Kohli in September 2014.

Finch had started the T20Is in fourth position on 763 points and a tour aggregate of 391 runs not only helped him leapfrog Babar Azam, Colin Munro and Glen Maxwell, but also earned him 128 points.

In the latest player rankings Finch leads Pakistan's left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman by 45 points. India's KL Rahul sits third on 812, with Munro (801) and Azam (765) rounding out the top five.

Glenn Maxwell is the next highest-ranking Australian at sixth (761), while Kohli sits well back at 12th on 659 points.

Australia's D'Arcy Short, Jason Roy of England and Solomon Mire also achieved career-best rankings following the latest update.

Short broke into the top-10 for the first time in his career in 10th position, moving up 18 places after scoring 165 runs at 41.25 in the tri-series.

In the bowling table, Rashid Khan of Afghanistan and Shadab Khan of Pakistan have retained the top two positions.

Australia's Andrew Tye rose 41 places to seventh spot after taking 12 wickets in Harare.

There was no change in the top three all-rounders, with Glenn Maxwell leading the field.

In the T20I team rankings, Pakistan retained the top position with their tri- series victory while India overtook Australia to take second place after clinching their three-match series against England 2-1.