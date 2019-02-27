TWENTY20: Top of the table clash under lights

ON THE MONEY: South Services quick Linden Harris has taken 5 wickets at an average of 8.40 and economy rate of 3.07 in Cleavers Night Cricket clash this season.

ON THE MONEY: South Services quick Linden Harris has taken 5 wickets at an average of 8.40 and economy rate of 3.07 in Cleavers Night Cricket clash this season. Matthew Elkerton

TWENTY20 CRICKET: Tonight's final round of Cleavers Night Cricket features a top of the table clash to determine the first team through to the grand final on March 8.

Clarence Valley Pest Control Tucabia-Copmanhurst and South Services will face off at 6pm at McKittrick Park. The winner gains direct passage to next Friday's decider, while the loser will be forced to playoff with McKimms Real Estate Brothers in the semi-final in seven days.

Night cricket's switch from a 30-over competition to twenty20 this season coincided with the introduction of super overs for tied games. After winning the first super over ever played at senior level in Clarence River Cricket in their opening clash against Inspirations Paints Coutts on October 31, Tucabia has continued to go through undefeated to sit atop the ladder on 28 points.

Souths are also unbeaten, but sit three points behind courtesy of a draw due to a washout, also with Coutts, on January 23.

For both sides, a night cricket grand final appearance would be their first in many years - not since Souths won in 2011-12 while Tucabia has to look back to 2007-08.

Souths captain Tom Kroehnert was pleased with his side's night cricket performances so far.

"Our night cricket form has been very good,” Kroehnert said. "It's been all-round good effort so far and hopefully that continues tomorrow night.

"Everyone has bowled well. The focus has been to not give away those 12-15 run overs that just cost you big time.”

"Linden Harris has been hard to get away, and Brad Scott's been economical.”

Off-spinner Brad Scott has led the way with the ball taking 10 wickets at average 7.20. Meanwhile former junior state level bowler Jacob Ellis has not bowled a white ball this season, but is coming off figures of 5 for 41 with the red ball against the same opposition in the most recent round of GDSC Premier League.

"It's probably more his captain's fault than his own, but he's certainly making the batsman pay attention and hopefully can knock a few more over tomorrow night,” Kroehnert said.

Ellis (86 runs at 28.67) and Rowan Green (101 runs at 33.67) have contributed the bulk of the scoring with the bat.

LADDER: 28 Tucabia-Copmahurst, 25 South Services, 20 Brothers, 14 Westlawn, 13 Coutts, 4 Easts.