Coldstream St was packed with people for the Yamba Rotary Twilight Markets on New Year's Day.
News

Twilight Markets ring in 2020 in Yamba

Jarrard Potter
6th Jan 2020 11:12 AM
ON A picture-perfect start to the new year, Coldstream St was chock full of people who enjoyed the first day of 2020 at the Yamba Rotary Twilight Markets.

Events co-ordinator for Yamba Rotary Club Gayle Doe said it was a phenomenal evening.

“It was even bigger than last year in terms of crowd numbers, the weather was perfect, a bit windy but no-one blew away and it all went off really well,” she said.

“We were able to raise some vital money for Yamba Rotary that we will donate out to farmers and our water appeal which we were very happy with.”

Ms Doe said close to 100 stallholders packed into Coldstream St for the markets, and “99 per cent said they did phenomenal trade”.

“Every time we stuck our heads out of our tent to see how things were going the street was thick with people,” she said.

“It’s great that we can have something a bit different to appeal to the holiday-makers and the locals.”

coldstream st markets yamba rotary club
Grafton Daily Examiner

