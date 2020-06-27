Twins in dramatic birth by roadside in rush hour

ON a cold Sydney morning, in peak hour traffic, twin boys made an urgent arrival on a busy road - and if that wasn't dramatic enough, one came in the most dangerous breech birth possible.

With her waters broken and feeling contractions every two minutes, Marissa Milson and her partner Shady Abu Rassaa were rushing to Liverpool Hospital - but they didn't get far.

Not long after leaving their Denham Court home on June 16, their first son Khodar was born in a big hurry at 7.33am as his mum sat in the front passenger seat.

"I wasn't even trying to push and then he came out - in just one go," Ms Milson, who was 36-and-a-half weeks pregnant, said.

"I still had my clothes on and I caught him."

Twin boys Khalil (left) and Khodar (right) at their Denham Court home today after their dramatic birth on the side of the road. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

After pulling over onto the side of Campbelltown Rd and wrapping his jumper around Khodar to keep him warm, Mr Abu Rassaa rang for help.

"I called triple-0 and I told her what was happening - there was one baby out and one baby still in there," he said.

In "real quick" time and with lights and sirens blaring, NSW paramedics Amelia Hutchins and Peter Tippett arrived to see baby number two, Khalil, make his entrance.

"Marissa just started screaming and I remember handing Khodar off to an intensive care paramedic and when I looked back I could see a foot," Ms Hutchins said.

This was the most dangerous breech delivery - with one foot coming before the pelvis - and Khalil's head became stuck for three minutes.

"In our training, they say if a baby does get stuck, you've got about five minutes to progress the birth - anything after that five-minute mark is probably going to be a cardiac arrest," Mr Tippett said.

Khalil required resuscitation for 90 seconds after he was born.

"He was breathing but it was a very, very poor respiratory tone and he did have a pulse, but a low pulse, much lower than a normal one," Mr Tippett said.

Parents Shady Abu Rassaa and Marissa Milson reunite with the paramedics, Peter Tippett and Amelia Hutchins, who helped with the birth of their twin sons. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

Ms Hutchins praised Ms Milson, telling the 30-year-old "you are the reason he is so well".

"She put in this huge effort," Ms Hutchins said.

"It's making me all goosebumpy now thinking about it but we just asked so much of Marissa and she just did it - she did what we needed her to do to get him out."

After a few days in Liverpool Hospital, suffering from hypothermia and jaundice, the twins are now home with a unique place of birth on their birth certificates.

"It says Campbelltown Rd," Ms Milson said.

Ms Hutchins said: "It's a really big notch in the belt to have twins delivered - one breech - and all happy and healthy."

Originally published as Twins in dramatic birth by roadside in rush hour