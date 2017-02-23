Twins stick together from kindy to Year 6

SEEING DOUBLE: The four sets of South Grafton Public School Year-6 twins, recreating the scene of a kindergarten photo shoot in 2011 at South Grafton Infants School, from back left: Sophi Gaddes, Izac Gaddes, Erin Blundell, Hannah Blundell, Brianna Carney, Taury Carney; (at front) Bessie Dungey and Molly Dungey.

EARLIER this week The Daily Examiner caught up with four sets of twins in Year 6 at Westlawn Public. Not to be outdone by their peers across the river, South Grafton Public also has four sets of twins in Year 6.

The Daily Examiner revisited the South Grafton cast of eight to recreate a scene from their first days at school in February, 2011 - albeit with some subtle alterations.

"I don't think we can all fit anymore,” said Bessie Dungey, who remembered the photo shoot like it was yesterday.

"I remember where each of the twins were, but not the exact order of which twin was where.”

In the original photograph Erin and Hannah Blundell were seated in front of Molly and Bessie Dungey - all inside the play equipment.

Most of the students remembered the photo taken on February 4, 2011, except Izac Gaddes - the only male twin of the group.

"Nup, I've got a bad memory,” he announced.

"I do remember it. It's sitting here in the brain,” pointed out his sister Sophi.

Fast forward six years, the Blundells and Dungeys have stayed in the same classes throughout their school lives.

This year the Dungeys were equal age champions for swimming at the school, last year the Blundells split the athletics age championship.

"(Being a twin) can be annoying,” Bessie said. "I wanted to be swimming champion, but my sister came along and we came equal.”

So how do you split them? Molly may have been born two minutes earlier than Bessie, and Hannah two minutes earlier than Erin. But according to Bessie, her sister is not older.

"We were born in the belly at the same time,” she said. "She came out first, but that doesn't mean she's older.”

Izac was born seven minutes before his sister Sophi, while Taury Carney had an 11-minute headstart on her twin sister Brianna.

The four sets of South Grafton Public School Year-6 twins, recreating the scene of a kindergarten photo shoot in 2011 at South Grafton Infants School, from back left: Sophi Gaddes, Izac Gaddes, Erin Blundell, Hannah Blundell, Brianna Carney, Taury Carney; (at front) Bessie Dungey and Molly Dungey. Bill North

School life can present its challenges for twins, but even more so for their teachers.

"In Year 3 Brianna and I swapped classes,” Taury said.

"It was a bit weird. Only one boy knew. The teacher called me Brianna and I didn't answer to it.”

There was a general consensus as to one of the downsides of being a twin.

"The worst thing is that on birthdays we would always get exactly the same clothes,” Erin said.

The twins - all of them - chorus in agreement.

"We don't like wearing matching clothes,” Bessie said.

"Bessie will always open the present first and yell out what it is,” Molly retorted.

The Blundells have an older sister Holly, who her siblings said also looks similar in appearance.

"She's smaller so we get called triplets all the time,” Hannah said. "She hates it.”

Another fascinating anomaly from this unusually high number of twins falling into the same age bracket is that as many as five sets - including two from South Grafton and at least one from Westlawn - were born in Grafton in July, 2005.

"There were five sets of twins all born within a week,” Bessie said.

Bessie and Molly were born on July 24, Erin and Hannah on July 19.

Sophie and Kate Connors from Westlawn Public were also babies at Grafton Base Hospital at the same time - and all three mothers worked together at the hospital.

"There was also Lily and Sara, and another set of twins,” Bessie said.

Has anyone wondered what was in the water during October, 2004?