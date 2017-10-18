New twist in Grafton Car Club robbery

IT WOULD appear the thieves who targeted the Grafton Sporting Car Club have had a change of heart after the return of some of the stolen goods, along with a hand-written apology letter, over the weekend.

Club president Graham Merry said he received a phone call from a private number on Friday night from a young female, who said they were sorry for what happened and wanted to return some of the stolen property.

"She said they were going to take it to the Junction Hill Store, but they might have seen the security camera and decided against it, because on Saturday when I went out to the track the items they were in two cardboard boxes at the front gate," he said.

In the boxes were most of the stolen radios, a hand-written apology and $60, among other returned valuables.

"To get some of the items back is a relief, we were looking at having to borrow radios for the kart meeting this weekend but it looks like we won't have to do that now," Mr Merry said.

"I really feel aggrieved by the whole thing. To rob a club that's run by volunteers is really low, in my opinion.

"It's a big comfort to get 11 of our radios back. We still would like to get back the other four, and while we acknowledge the apology I still think the best thing to do would not be to steal anything at all.

"We got back what we got back, and we're glad to get back what we did. It lessens the pain but there's still a dull ache."

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command duty officer Inspector Jo Reid said the return of the stolen property was an interesting twist to what was already a bizarre case, where the thieves had written "sorry" in egg in the Grafton Sporting Car Club canteen after stealing two meat trays, soft drinks and a fire extinguisher.

"As much as it was the right thing to do, return the stolen property, it doesn't remove accountability for their actions with police," Insp Reid said.

"They obviously felt bad enough to call and say sorry and return the stolen items, and I'm sure the club appreciated the gesture but it doesn't absolve people from accountability for doing something wrong in the first place."

Insp Reid said anyone who has any information should contact Grafton Police on 6642 0222 or Crimestoppers on 1300 333 000.