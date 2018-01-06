TWIST OF FATE: McGuren injuries could have been 'much worse'

OUT OF THE SADDLE: It will be a while before race fans see jockey Matthew McGuren in action like this after he suffered a serious injury when kicked in the head by a horse.

RACING: Grafton jockey Matt McGuren's hopes of being the first Grafton hoop to ride 100 winners three seasons in-a-row have been dealt a serious blow after he was forced to the injured list last month.

McGuren had his skull fractured in three places after he was on the receiving end of a kick from a horse.

While he was relieved not to require surgery on his head, the jockey cannot open his jaw for another four weeks, relegating him to a liquid diet and putting him out of racing for at least another month.

It was the first time McGuren had ever been kicked by a horse, but the jockey said it could have been a much more drastic situation.

"I was loading a horse onto a float to take it to the Gold Coast early one morning,” he said.

"It was hard to see coming, she had never done something like that before. It is the first time I have been kicked by horse and to be kicked in the head is probably the worst place.

"I was just unlucky, but I guess lucky in another way because I could have been six feet under or a vegetable, you just never know.”

McGuren was with wife Sam at the time, who acted in quick fashion to get the jockey from their rural property into Grafton Base Hospital emergency department.

"The guys there did a scan and I had three fractures - one either side of my jaw and one up near my temple,” he said. "They sent me up to Tweed Heads Hospital and the guys up there did a cracking job.

"They also had to put some stitches in my lip because it was deadset hanging off by a thread.”

While he had started the season off in a slow manner, McGuren had kicked it into high gear heading into Christmas and was sitting on a handy 31 winners when the incident happened.

"It has definitely put a dampener on my chances of getting the 100 winners,” he said. "I had gone through a bit of a lean patch, but I had really begun to turn it all around when this happened.

"It is a bit disappointing, but I guess it is just one of those things. With horses it is not a case of if you are going to get hurt, but more when and how bad.”

The jovial jockey is at least trying to see the upside of his injury.

"At least my weight has never been better with this liquid diet,” he said.