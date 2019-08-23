Twisted couple fake the birth and death of their baby

The couple have since been charged with fraud and theft by deception.Source: Facebook

KAYCEE and her husband Geoffrey, went to the most disturbing lengths to fool their family and friends that she was pregnant, gave birth and then lost a baby.

Kaycee first alluded that she was pregnant when she uploaded photos of her expanding baby bump on her Facebook page.

As if often the case when a woman falls pregnant - her thoughtful and excited friends held a baby shower for her and Geoffrey in May, before Kaycee said that she had to rest in bed for two months before their baby boy was due to be born.

The Langs, from Pennsylvania in the US, then claimed that she had given birth to Easton on July 3, but the newborn died shortly afterwards.

In an obituary posted on The Tribune-Democrat, it says the baby was born at Conemaugh Memorial Hospital, weighing "7lb 2oz and was 17 inches long".

The conniving couple even had the gall to say how they were "blessed" them with "a little over five hours before he went to his heavenly home".

Before his alleged 'death', Easton "experienced holding hands and hugs and kisses with his mummy and daddy before told [an] uncountable number of 'I love you's'," the phoney obit said.

Using their bogus baby's death to try to milk even more money from their loved ones, a GoFundMe page was quickly set up to raise money for Easton's funeral.

The doll they took pics of and posted who was posing as 'baby Easton'. Source: GoFundMe

"Please keep my wife and I in your thoughts and prayers," it said.

"Our son Easton was born with fluid in his lungs and passed away a few hours after he was born.

"We would greatly appreciate if as many of you guys could share this and if you are stable enough to do so is donate also to help pay for the funeral expenses and medical bills."

As a result, 15 very generous people donated a total of £450 (AUD$800).

The couple even held a fake memorial service where attendees were told that Easton had been cremated.

But the despicable truth was finally exposed when a friend Cynthia Dilascio told WTAE she became suspicious they claimed the baby's death had been officially attributed to respiratory distress syndrome.

"The baby had fluid in his lungs, but the hospital gave him back to her and said he'll be fine," she said.

"I knew this was fake. I couldn't go and sit and watch this go on."

After discovering that there were no records of an Easton Lang at the funeral home, Cynthia contacted the Pennsylvania State Police.

Authorities revealed there was no hospital record of the baby's birth, and that the coroner's office had no record of his death.

Police said the couple did it for gifts and money, and that people who were tricked into contributing towards Easton after seeing photos supposedly of him on media were looking at a doll which looked similar to a newborn.

A GoFundMe spokesperson said this type of behaviour is not tolerated.

"We will fully cooperate with law enforcement officials during their investigation and we will issue full refunds to all donors," they said.

"We have zero tolerance policy for any misuse on the platform.

"All donors are full protected by the GoFundMe guarantee, which means donors are protected by a comprehensive refund policy if misuse occurs. This campaign received 15 donations totalling $550."

The couple have since been charged with fraud and theft by deception, and are set to appear in court in October.

This originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.