Owner of Twisted Scissors Lynell Chard. Photo: Minya Rose
Owner of Twisted Scissors Lynell Chard. Photo: Minya Rose
Business

Twisted Scissors keeping people happy each day

Adam Hourigan
20th Nov 2020 6:09 PM
LYNELL Chard has been at the helm of Grafton hairdresser Twisted Scissors for 20 years.

And she thinks that having your hair done should be more than just a service.

“I know even shopping for myself, I’m looking for it to be an experience,” she said.

“You want to be not just a number, and we all want something that’s enjoyable.”

It’s something she’s carried through the business, providing what she describes as a personalised, and homely environment.

“I think it’s the atmosphere we create in here – it’s like a little boutique,” she said.

Owner of Twisted Scissors Lynell Chard. Photo: Minya Rose
Owner of Twisted Scissors Lynell Chard. Photo: Minya Rose

Ms Chard said that while the COVID closures hit hard like everywhere else, she was surprised at how the business has rebounded since.

“I think one thing I learned through coronavirus is that for many people it doesn’t matter who does their hair, it’s the space and the experience,” she said.

“It was great to see the people come back through the door. I’ve got some clients I’ve had since my apprenticeship, some very long-term clients, who have been very loyal and I’m thankful for that.”

And with Ms Chard flat-out on her feet since the reopening, she is still as enthused about the business as ever.

“I think it’s so creative, it’s a creative job,” she said.

“I get a lot out of my job … and I get a lot out of my clients. You’re making people happy each day.”

twisted scissors
Grafton Daily Examiner

