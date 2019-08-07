Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mobile phone deals are becoming much more competitive which is great for consumers looking to save money.
Mobile phone deals are becoming much more competitive which is great for consumers looking to save money.
Technology

Twitter may have used user data for ads

7th Aug 2019 3:41 PM

Twitter Inc says it may have used data for personalised ads without a user's permission due to issues with the microblogging website's settings.

The company said it recently discovered those issues and fixed them on Monday, although it hasn't yet determined who may have been affected.

Consumer data is a powerful tool that companies use to decide where to place advertisements, what content to feature, and which consumers might be interested in the product.

Big technology companies have been under scrutiny from regulators around the world over their data sharing practices.

The data that Twitter said it might have used include a person's country code, their engagement details with a particular ad and inferences made about the devices they use.

"You trust us to follow your choices and we failed here," Twitter said on its website https://help.twitter.com/en/ads-settings, along with an apology and a promise to take steps to not repeat the "mistake."

Because of those issues, where a user's settings choices may not have worked as intended, Twitter said it could have shared a user's data with its advertising partners or displayed ads based on information it collected without permission.

More Stories

Top Stories

    Podcast to honour Cowper tragedy

    Podcast to honour Cowper tragedy

    Opinion To preserve the memory of those involved and immortalise its significance in Australian history, The Daily Examiner investigates what happened that day

    Deadly pursuit a 'miracle' say police

    premium_icon Deadly pursuit a 'miracle' say police

    Crime Dangerous driver leads officers on dangerous highway pursuit

    Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    premium_icon Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    News Subscribers make most of special rewards worth hundreds of dollars

    Police investigate 'devastating' break-in

    premium_icon Police investigate 'devastating' break-in

    Crime Police appealing for public information