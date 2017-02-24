Two animal cruelty cases in Grafton Local Court

Sally Rogers, of Happy Paws Haven at Eatonsville, with the new galvanised fencing she has around the property. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner

A COURT case against the owner of a controversial Clarence Valley animal rescue shelter has once again been adjourned in Grafton Local Court.

Happy Paws owner Sally Rogers is currently charged with six counts of failing to ensure animals in her care received veterinary treatment, following an RSPCA raid on the Eatonsville property in May last year.

>> RELATED STORY: RSPCA investigates Happy Paws Haven over cat complaints

RSPCA inspectors are expected to allege they found a number of diseased and underweight cats in the Happy Paws cattery, which were found to be suffering from painful, uncomfortable swellings, severe dental disease, chronic abscesses, cat flu and diarrohea.

Since Ms Rogers pleaded not guilty to the charges in September, the case has been mentioned and adjourned several times in Grafton Local Court.

On Wednesday, it was again re-scheduled for mention on March 13.

If not resolved on the day, it is expected to be listed for hearing.

Meanwhile, the hearing of another animal cruelty case continued before Magistrate Robyn Denes this week.

Having pleaded not guilty to charges relating to the care of horses on her property, Grafton woman Rosalie Smith represented herself during a local court hearing over two days.

Yesterday it was decided the hearing will continue on May 17.