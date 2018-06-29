Menu
The MV Tomin
The MV Tomin Contributed
News

Two arrested in Yamba over substandard vessel

29th Jun 2018 2:30 PM

TWO people have been arrested and charged for operating an unseaworthy and substandard vessel.

Australian Maritime Safety Authority inspectors boarded the Australian-flagged MV Tomin in the Port of Yamba on Monday and detained the vessel after it was suspected to be unseaworthy, substandard and a threat to the marine environment.

It is believed the vessel undertook a voyage to Australia from the Solomon Islands without required certification.

With support from New South Wales Police, the owners of the vessel were arrested on board and have been charged with offences under the Navigation Act.

AMSA noted that the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) applies to all ships on international voyages. Section 135 of the Commonwealth Navigation Act provides that it is an offence for an owner to take a vessel to sea, or cause or permit another person to take the vessel to sea, unless the vessel has been certified to comply with applicable provisions of MARPOL.

The offence carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment or a fine of $126,000 or both.

According to AMSA, vessels of the size of MV Tomin can carry large amounts of engine oil and fuel, which can damage the environment if not properly managed.

AMSA inspectors found what appeared to be structural leaks and oily waste inside the vessel.

australian maritime safety authority clarence crime
