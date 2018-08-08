Mystery Aussie wins $35 million and doesn’t know it

NSW man claims his $35 million share of the $70 million Oz Lotto jackpot, but the hunt is on for the Victorian entry who is yet to claim their share.

TWO people have won the $70 million Oz Lotto jackpot - the biggest in five years - with an entry from NSW and an entry from Victoria taking out $35 million each.

The man from Lithgow has claimed his share, rightfully saying he was "blown away" when he found out about his win, but the Victorian winner is still unknown.

Tatts Group spokesman Matt Hart described it as one of the "best calls I've made to a division one winner as he had no idea he had won."

When Mr Hart told the 50-year-old of his massive $35 million win, he responded: "Oh fair dinkum? You're kidding?! That is the best news I've had in a long time. Hallelujah."

"It goes without saying I'll be helping the kids out and I'm sure my retirement plans will be fast-tracked."

"I'll tell you what - my next holiday will be at the pointy end of the plane.

"It still hasn't sunk in yet. It has completely blown us away. I don't think I'll sleep tonight."

The thrilled winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his 6-game QuickPick entry from Top End Newsagency, 33 Main Street, Lithgow.

"I can't think of anything to say at the moment. I'm blown away," Top End Newsagency owner Anna Nguyen said.

"Congratulations to our winner."

But the hunt is on for the other winner and Victorians who purchased a ticket are being urged to check their entry.

Despite being registered, Oz Lotto couldn't contact the winner because their details were incomplete.

Instead, officials have to wait for the winner to get in touch to confirm the prize.

The wins kickstarted the record-breaking week of Australian lottery jackpots with now $80 million up for grabs.

"There is still a chance for Australians to become overnight multi-millionaires this week, with this Thursday's Powerball also offering a massive $80 million division one prize," Mr Hart said.

Last financial year, 18 Oz Lotto division one winning entries across the Lott's jurisdictions won more than $237 million.