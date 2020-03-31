Two Australian Border Force officers have tested positive for coronavirus.

One of the officers is based in New South Wales and one is from Queensland.

Border Force says contact tracing has been done with those who may have been in contact with the workers.

A spokesman for the Australian Border Force said "both QLD and NSW health are providing the officers with medical advice and guidance, and contact tracing has been conducted with other ABF officers and other staff who may have had close contact with the officers.

"The ABF is providing appropriate support and information to the officers' immediate colleagues.

"The safety and wellbeing of our officers remains a key priority in protecting our borders.

Earlier on Tuesday six Qantas baggage handlers tested positive to coronavirus prompting concerns for their fellow workers at Adelaide Airport.

About 100 other baggage handlers are now being investigated and a large number are expected to be forced into quarantine.

South Australia Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said the Qantas staff all worked in a relatively confined area, prompting concerns over the further spread of the virus.

She said the airline would be contacted on the deep cleaning of the area that would be required and any passengers who arrived on flights in the past few days were advised to wipe their baggage.

There were no concerns for other areas of the airport.

Two workers from a Coles in Victoria have also tested positive prompting a deep clean at the supermarket, however it will remain open.

Australia's coronavirus cases have reached more than 4557 cases with 19 deaths.

Originally published as Two Border Force officers positive for virus