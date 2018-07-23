Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are arriving at the scene.
Emergency services are arriving at the scene. Daily Telegraph
News

Two car accident, traffic affected in both directions

Jenna Thompson
by
23rd Jul 2018 12:36 PM

UPDATE 1:10PM

Live Traffic NSW are reporting that the site has now been cleared, however, traffic is still affected in both directions.

 

UPDATE: 12:40PM

Alternating stop/slow traffic control is currently in place to allow motorists to pass in both directions.

 

EARLIER:

POLICE and other emergency services are making their way to a crash that has occurred on the Harwood Bridge, Pacific Highway Harwood just after 12pm.

It is believed two cars are involved in the incident with southbound traffic initially affected.

Emergency services are advising motorists to exercise caution and allow extra travel time.

More information as it comes to hand.

The crash has occurred on the Harwood bridge.
The crash has occurred on the Harwood bridge. Live Traffic NSW
car accident car crash harwood bridge police
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Three-car smash on Pacific Highway

    Three-car smash on Pacific Highway

    Breaking Fortunately, emergency services weren't too far away...

    • 23rd Jul 2018 1:37 PM
    Historical home back from brink

    premium_icon Historical home back from brink

    News STORY/GALLERY: What Uloom looks like after three-years in reno rehab

    Wildest costumes at Splendour

    Wildest costumes at Splendour

    Fashion & Beauty Dressing like a brat at a kid's birthday party tends to be the theme

    Beach 'idiot' caught doing 'kilometres of donuts'

    Beach 'idiot' caught doing 'kilometres of donuts'

    Environment Driver will be reported after he was photographed tearing up beach

    Local Partners