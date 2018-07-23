Two car accident, traffic affected in both directions

Emergency services are arriving at the scene.

UPDATE 1:10PM

Live Traffic NSW are reporting that the site has now been cleared, however, traffic is still affected in both directions.

UPDATE: 12:40PM

Alternating stop/slow traffic control is currently in place to allow motorists to pass in both directions.

EARLIER:

POLICE and other emergency services are making their way to a crash that has occurred on the Harwood Bridge, Pacific Highway Harwood just after 12pm.

It is believed two cars are involved in the incident with southbound traffic initially affected.

Emergency services are advising motorists to exercise caution and allow extra travel time.

More information as it comes to hand.