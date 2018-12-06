Two hospitalised in head-on crash

A TWO vehicle crash is causing heavy traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway at Coffs Harbour this afternoon.

A TWO vehicle crash is causing heavy traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway at Coffs Harbour this afternoon. Frank Redward

UPDATE: TWO people have been hospitalised following a head-on crash on the Pacific Hwy this afternoon.

A NSW Ambulance Media spokesperson said paramedics arrived at the scene of the accident, involving a silver sedan and a van, north of the Big Banana just before 2pm.

Emergency crews retrieved a female who was trapped in one of the vehicles.

The spokesperson said a 17-year-old female was bleeding from the nose while a 16-year-old female suffered chest pain from the airbag deploying.

It is understood the male driver of the van, 35, suffered minor injuries.

The site has now been cleared.

2.15PM: A TWO-vehicle crash is causing heavy traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway at Coffs Harbour this afternoon.

One of two southbound lanes is closed after the accident, involving a silver sedan and a van, took place just before 2pm at the Bruxner Park Rd intersection.

NSW Ambulance, NSW Police and Fire and Rescue crews are attending the scene.

Motorists should expect delays.