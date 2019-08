Two cars have collided and traffic is affected.

Two cars have collided and traffic is affected. Live Traffic NSW

A TWO car collision is affecting traffic on the Gwydir Highway at Ryan St, South Grafton.

It is understood two cars collided at Ryan St and Bligh St before 7.30pm.

Traffic is affected in both directions and motorists are advised to avoid the area and take an alternative route.

Emergency services are at the scene.

