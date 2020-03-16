Menu
Two cases of coronavirus confirmed in Northern NSW

Rebecca Fist
by
16th Mar 2020 10:09 AM

TWO cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern NSW.

Dr Jane Jelfs, the acting director of the North Coast Public Health Unit, today told ABC North Coast that two of NSW's coronavirus cases were within the Northern NSW Local Health District.

Dr Jelfs told the ABC they could not comment on the exact locations of the patients, but one person was self-isolating and the other was being cared for in hospital.

She said neither case was the result of local transmission.

More to come.

coronavirus covid-19 lismore base hospital northern nsw local health district
Lismore Northern Star

