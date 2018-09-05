Menu
Crime

Two charged after $7m cigarette heist

by Angelo Risso
5th Sep 2018 5:45 AM
Two men have been charged after $7 million worth of cigarettes were stolen from Alexandria.

The cigarettes were stolen from a warehouse in April, sparking a large police investigation that included the Australian Border Force.

Cops yesterday raided businesses in St Andrews, Campbelltown and Merrylands, as well as houses in Prestons and Abbotsbury.

They seized 1550 cartons of cigarettes, around $250,000 cash and two Toyota utes.

Two men were duly arrested - a 46-year-old man in Prestons and a 44-year-old man in Merrylands.

They were both charged with receiving goods suspected stolen and dealing with proceeds of crime.

They've both been granted bail to appear in court in October.

