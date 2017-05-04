22°
Two charged over Gwydir Highway police chase

Clair Morton
4th May 2017

A MAN and woman have faced court after a police vehicle was allegedly rammed by a stolen vehicle during a pursuit on the Gwydir Highway last week.

About 3.55am on Friday, a Toyota Landcruiser utility was stolen from a property on Strathbogie Rd, Wellingrove.

About 2pm the same day, the driver allegedly failed to pay for fuel at South Grafton.

Two police vehicles attached to Glen Innes Police Station began to patrol the Gwydir Hwy, east of Glen Innes, and spotted the Toyota about 1km past the Glen Innes Correctional Facility.

As police attempted to intercept it, the stolen vehicle rammed the passenger side of a police vehicle and continued east along the highway towards Glen Innes.

About 5.15pm the same day, the vehicle again eluded police by driving into a paddock on Strathbogie Rd, north west of Glen Innes. The vehicle was later recovered and was taken for forensic examination.

The incident is also allegedly linked to the theft of a Toyota Hilux, with Rural Fire Service markings, which was stolen from Lang St, Glen Innes sometime between Sunday, April 30 and Monday, May 1.

This vehicle was recovered on Tuesday and taken for forensic examination.

Following inquiries police arrested a 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman north of Glen Innes, about 11.15am on Tuesday. Both were taken to Armidale Police Station and charged.

The man was charged with 19 offences including:

Two counts of fraud (fail to pay); four counts of driving while disqualified, fur counts of driving a conveyance without consent; two counts of using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention; two counts of entering a building with intent to commit an indictable offence; two counts of malicious damage; resisting arrest; assault of police; and intimidating a police officer in execution of duty.

The woman was charged with nine offences including:

Three counts of driving a conveyance without consent; break, enter and steal; obtain property by deception; damage property by fire; two counts of driving a vehicle despite never being licensed; and intimidating police in execution of duty.

Both were refused bail to appear before Armidale Local Court.

