Two charged over Lower Clarence crime spree

TARGETED: Yamba Caltex was allegedly the scene of a robbery on September 19. Adam Hourigan

TWO men charged with committing a crime spree across the Lower Clarence, which included an armed robbery of a service station and were arrested in a car full of alleged stolen property, have been granted bail.

Aaron Oscar Glaser, 22, has been charged with seven offences, including demand property with menace with intent to steal and aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence.

Mr Glaser's co-accused Jack Edwards, 20, is facing similar charges of aggravated break and enter.

Police allege that at 9.15pm on September 19, Mr Glaser attended the Caltex service station on Treelands Dr, Yamba, and approached the male console operator, who was alone in the store.

Mr Glaser is alleged to have used a set of keys the threaten to stab the victim, who handed over a sum of money to the accused.

Afterwards, the pair's alleged crime spree continued with number of serious offences with aggravated break and enters at Yamba Pawnbrokers at around 11pm, and a break-in of restaurant Italian on the Hill at about 12.05am.

From there, police allege that at 1.30am Mr Glaser and Mr Edwards broke into Botero Coffee in Maclean where a bank safe was stolen.

Afterwards, police allege an address on Vere St, Iluka was targeted, as well as an address in Woombah earlier in the day.

On September 21 following the alleged break and enters, police intercepted Mr Glaser and Mr Edwards in a vehicle which contained property that was linked back to the alleged offences.

Following their arrest, Mr Glaser and Mr Edwards appeared in Grafton Local Court on September 23, where they were granted strict conditional bail.

Mr Glaser's matter was adjourned to October 8, while Mr Edwards will next appear in Grafton Local Court on November 18.