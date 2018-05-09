Menu
Two charged over Wilsonton death granted bail

Anton Rose
by
9th May 2018 10:04 AM | Updated: 10:29 AM
TWO people charged with involvement in the death of Toowoomba mum Debbie Combarngo have been granted bail.

Ms Combarngo died after a violent home invasion at the weekend, which nine people have been charged over.

Jana Leigh Hall was released from the Toowoomba watch house this morning after her solicitor told Toowoomba Magistrates Court his client, a mum-of-six, was four and a half months pregnant.

Acting Magistrate Robert Walker granted her bail, conceding the case against her was not strong.

Co-accused Rhianna Jade Fing was also released after three days in custody.

Acting Magistrate Walker noted Ms Fing, also a mum-of-six, was not alleged to have assaulted anyone or have been armed during the incident before granting her bail.

She is alleged, however, to have been in the unit at the time of the incident.

Both will reappear in court on July 5 on two charges of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and entering a dwelling with intent in company.

