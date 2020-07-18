Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The toddlers were rushed to hospital in a critical condition. Picture: TNV
The toddlers were rushed to hospital in a critical condition. Picture: TNV
News

Two children critical after near drowning

by David Barwell
18th Jul 2020 5:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two children are in a critical condition after a near drowning at a home in Sydney's south west.

Paramedics were called to Lakewood Crescent at Casula just before 2.45pm on Saturday after reports two children - aged 18 months and 23 months - were unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool.

Paramedics treat one of the two children found unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool. Picture: TNV
Paramedics treat one of the two children found unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool. Picture: TNV

NSW Ambulance said the children were treated at the scene before being taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead.

A spokeswoman said both children were in a critical condition.

NSW Police said officers are attended the home and set up a crime scene.

Originally published as Two children critical after near drowning

The toddlers were rushed to hospital in a critical condition. Picture: TNV
The toddlers were rushed to hospital in a critical condition. Picture: TNV

More Stories

children killed drowning editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shelton stable star Belflyer hangs up the horseshoes

        premium_icon Shelton stable star Belflyer hangs up the horseshoes

        Horses “John really unlocked what he could do … we thought we might have something special.’’

        JAILED: Car battery thief steals charity donation tin

        premium_icon JAILED: Car battery thief steals charity donation tin

        Crime ‘It’s one thing to break into a store to steal a car battery based on a need, but...

        REVEALED: Clarence Rugby League Dream Team of the Decade

        premium_icon REVEALED: Clarence Rugby League Dream Team of the Decade

        Rugby League See who made the final cut in the region’s best 13 players over the past 10 years...

        McAuley gunning for historic sixth straight hockey crown

        premium_icon McAuley gunning for historic sixth straight hockey crown

        Hockey Can anyone stop the force that has dominated the women’s game for the past five...