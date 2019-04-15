Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Two children missing for more than a week

Hannah Busch
by
15th Apr 2019 6:38 PM

TWO children have been missing for more than a week and may be in the company of a woman known to them. 

A Queensland Police statement urged the public to look out for the boy 11, and the girl, 13. 

They were last seen at a Garrick St home on April 7 about 10pm. 

"It is believed the children are possibly in the company of a woman (pictured) who is known to them," the statement said. 

"The 11-year-old boy is described as 140cm tall, slim build, olive skin, brown hair and hazel eyes.

"The 13-year-old girl is described as 140cm tall, slim build, olive skin, brown hair and eyes.

"Anyone who may have seen the children or has any information in relation to their current whereabouts is urged to contact police."

QPS said police and family held concerns for both children as they have autism and intellectual impairments.

Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 11-year-old-boy and 13-year-old girl missing from Gympie.
Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 11-year-old-boy and 13-year-old girl missing from Gympie.
editors picks missing persons
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Toddler injured in 10-metre fall into waterhole

    premium_icon Toddler injured in 10-metre fall into waterhole

    News A YOUNG girl has been injured after sliding down a rock face near Ulong.

    Mapping the Valley's cultural heritage

    premium_icon Mapping the Valley's cultural heritage

    News The project aims to help protect areas of cultural value

    One Nation picks up two seats in NSW Upper House

    premium_icon One Nation picks up two seats in NSW Upper House

    Politics Leyonhjelm is out but One Nation is in

    Hell on Water Paddle Tour returns

    Hell on Water Paddle Tour returns

    News 'If you can paddle it, you can enter it'