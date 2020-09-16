Menu
CAR ROLLOVER: Paramedics and two RFS crews attended a vehicle rollover on Wednesday morning. File Photo.
News

Two children, one adult escape after 4WD rollover

Alison Paterson
16th Sep 2020 10:00 AM
EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a crash after a car rolled over on the Northern Rivers this morning.

However, the driver and two children escaped uninjured.

According to the Rural Fire Service, a crew from Casino RFS and Ellengowan RFS attended the incident which occurred on Coraki Ellangowan Rd, Ellangowan around 8.30am today.

Ambulance NSW confirmed they were alerted shortly before 8.30am on Wednesday to reports of a car rollover.

They said paramedics attended the single-vehicle incident which involved a four-wheel drive rollover and assessed one woman aged between 50 and 60 years of age and two children.

The woman and the two children managed to get out of the vehicle by the time emergency services were on scene.

All were uninjured and no-one was transported to hospital.

Lismore Northern Star

