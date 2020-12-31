Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A young girl is in a serious condition on the Gold Coast and a boy is fighting for life in Townsville after two separate near-drownings.
A young girl is in a serious condition on the Gold Coast and a boy is fighting for life in Townsville after two separate near-drownings.
News

Two children rushed to hospital after nearly drowning

by Shiloh Payne, Sam Flanagan
31st Dec 2020 2:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A girl has been rushed to hospital after a near-drowning on the Gold Coast.

Paramedics were called to Laycock Street in Surfers Paradise just before 10.30am after the primary school-aged girl nearly drowned in a pool.

She was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Meanwhile, Queensland Ambulance Service were called to Saunders Beach, Townsville, after a young child was pulled from the water.

A spokeswoman for the QAS said they were called to a private address around 11.30am after a young boy was pulled from a body of water.

He has since been taken to Townsville Hospital in a critical condition.

Originally published as Two children rushed to hospital after nearly drowning

drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        150+ PICS: See how we’ve celebrated the New Years

        Premium Content 150+ PICS: See how we’ve celebrated the New Years

        People and Places There’s no fireworks, and not as much merriment, so see if you can remember how we rang in the New Year

        Coffee shop employee spat on by customer

        Premium Content Coffee shop employee spat on by customer

        News The incident was reported to police after the alleged offender continued to make...

        Daily Catch-Up: December 31, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: December 31, 2020

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.

        Will changes green light manufactured home estate?

        Premium Content Will changes green light manufactured home estate?

        News New graphics provided in the submission show a completely different layout to the...