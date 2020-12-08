Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

How does the Coronavirus vaccine work?
News

Two children test positive COVID-19 in the NT

by PHILLIPPA BUTT
8th Dec 2020 2:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO children have tested positive to COVID-19 at Howard Springs.

An 8-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, who both arrived on the repatriation flight from New Delhi on November 24, 2020, remain under the care of the AUSMAT team at the NT Centre for National Resilience.

Since repatriation flights to the Northern Territory began on October 23, 2020:

· 1331 international arrivals have undertaken quarantine at the Howard Springs Centre for National Resilience

· A total of 28 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported

The total number of cases diagnosed in the Northern Territory is 62.

All cases have been related to international or interstate travel, with no cases of community transmission.

phillippa.butt@news.com.au


Originally published as Two children test positive COVID-19 in the NT

More Stories

coronavirus health howard springs northern territory

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Subdivision victory for James Creek residents

        Premium Content Subdivision victory for James Creek residents

        News James Creek residents are celebrating following major changes to a 342-lot subdivision.

        Yamba Triathlon Festival celebrates another successful event

        Premium Content Yamba Triathlon Festival celebrates another successful event

        Sport See who took out this year’s Yamba Triathlon, which featured more than 500 athletes...

        Judge overturns man’s Grafton CBD police assault convictions

        Premium Content Judge overturns man’s Grafton CBD police assault convictions

        Crime A Grafton man has successfully appealed against his conviction for assaulting two...

        Sentence date set for child sex offender

        Premium Content Sentence date set for child sex offender

        Crime The man was arrested by detectives at Coffs earlier this year.