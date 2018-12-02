Two Coast beaches feature in Qld's top five

Gold Coast friends Alisha Williams and Jasmine Stewart, both 20, were very pleased with by their first trip to Kings Beach.

KINGS Beach has topped the Coast's contenders in a statewide list of the best patrolled beaches.

Surf Life Saving Queensland released it's top 10 for the start of summer, ranking Kings Beach at number two behind Cylinder Beach on North Stradbroke Island.

Mooloolaba Beach ranked fourth behind Burleigh Heads and Rainbow Beach was fifth.

The appeal of Kings Beach was enough to lure Gold Coast friends Alisha Williams and Jasmine Stewart up for the weekend.

"We've never been up here (to Kings Beach)," Miss Williams said.

"It's a nice quiet place.

"It's not too crowded."

Miss Stewart said she would likely come back.

"It's beautiful."

Brisbane couple Mike Smith and Ruth Sparks enjoy bringing their daughter Rylie Sparks to Kings Beach. John McCutcheon

Brisbane couple Mike Smith and Ruth Sparks brought their daughter Rylie to Kings Beach for weekend getaway.

Mr Smith, originally the US, said he used to think pictures of Queensland's beaches were photoshopped.

"I live in Texas - unless you are really into bay fishing the beach doesn't do a lot for you."

Kings Beach was one of the first places his Australian wife Ms Sparks took him to at the start of their relationship.

"I think it is beautiful," Ms Sparks said.

Surf Life Saving Queensland acting chief executive Officer Craig Williams said safety was the primary consideration in compiling the list.

"We also look at other factors such as how user-friendly the beach is, including things such as amenities, its location, access to parking and public transport, nearby services and cleanliness," Mr Williams said.

Mooloolaba Beach, Sunshine Coast. Patrick Woods

THE TOP 10

1. Cylinder Beach - North Stradbroke Island

2. Kings Beach - Sunshine Coast

3. Burleigh Heads Beach - Gold Coast

4. Mooloolaba Beach - Sunshine Coast

5. Rainbow Beach - Sunshine Coast

6. Rainbow Bay - Gold Coast

7. Tallebudgera Creek - Gold Coast

8. Elliott Heads Beach - Bundaberg

9. Etty Bay - North Queensland

10. Tugun Beach - Gold Coast