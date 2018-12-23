Two Coast men hospitalised after separate snakebites

A man in his 20s had suffered a snake bite and was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

A man in his 20s had suffered a snake bite and was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition. Contributed

ALMOST 100 people, including two last night, have survived being bitten by snakes on the Sunshine Coast in the past year.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to a Diamond Valley address at 5.10pm last night to treat a man in his 20s suffering from a snakebite.

He was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Three hours later at Perwillowen, a man sustained a snakebite to his leg.

He was transported to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition.

Snake bite: QAS advise to start wrapping a bandage over the bite then work your way up the limb. QAS

QAS media said the reported number of snakebites in the region totalled 96 up to December and that a "seasonal" increase was being seen.

Despite the results, Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 manager Jack Hogan said snakes only reacted when people did.

"Their biggest reaction is movement," he said.

"It can be an instant reaction to panic when you see a snake, but people need to remain calm and keep distance."