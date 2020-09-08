Menu
Crime

Two cops charged with possession of dangerous drugs

by Shiloh Payne
8th Sep 2020 1:26 PM
Two police officers have been suspended from duty and charged with the possession of dangerous drugs.

The pair were subject to an investigation in relation to Operation Sierra Edgehill, which began in March by the Ethical Standards Command into the alleged trafficking of dangerous drugs.

A 28-year-old senior constable from the South East Region was issued a notice to appear in court for supplying dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, and possessing suspected property.

A senior constable from the Central Region, aged 29, was charged with possessing dangerous drugs.

The two men will appear in Southport Magistrates court on October 26.

