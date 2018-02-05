UPDATE: Woman killed in single vehicle crash

UPDATE: 4.30PM: POLICE have advised that a woman has died after a single-vehicle crash at Whiporie.

The driver - and sole occupant of the vehicle - a woman believed to be aged in her 20's, died at the scene.

A crime scene has been established, and will be forensically examined.

Officers attached to Richmond Local Area Command will investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to contact police via Crime Stoppers.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

UPDATE: 2.15PM: NSW Fire and Rescue HAZMAT teams are on the scene of the Pacific Highway crash near Tabbimobile after reports of multiple diesel leaks from two trucks involved in the collision.

One of the northbound lanes is still closed as emergency services attend the scene.

UPDATE 2PM: One lane of Summerland Way has reopened five kilometres south of Whiporie, as the clean-up continues after a serious car crash.

Alternating (stop/slow) traffic control is in place in this lane.

One lane remains closed past the crash site, however motorists no longer need to use the alternative route of the Pacific

Highway and Bruxner Highway to travel between Grafton and Casino.

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and follow directions.

Emergency services and traffic crews are at the scene.

EARLIER: The Pacific Highway and Summerland Way have both been impacted by two separate crashes this afternoon.

Emergency services have responded to reports of a vehicle that has crashed into a guardrail on the Summerland Way near Whiporie.

The highway in both directions has been closed to traffic due to the single-vehicle collision, which is approximately 5km south of Whiporie between Grafton and Casino.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the crash happened at 12.35pm this afternoon.

Less than an hour later the Pacific Highway was blocked following a collision involving a semi-trailer near Tabbimobile.

Emergency services have responded to the collision which is 5km north of Tullymorgan-Jackybulbin Rd, 10km south of Tabbimoble at 1.27pm today.

Currently traffic is affected in both directions.

Motorists are advised to allow additional travel time.

Emergency services and the local council are attending the crash site.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed and exercise caution.

MORE TO COME