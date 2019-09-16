Two days to register for region's biggest garage sale

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Second Hand Saturday registrations close on September 18.

IF YOU have a treasure trove of junk sitting in the shed, perhaps it's time to get involved in the North Coast's biggest garage sale.

Happening on September 28, Second-hand Saturday is the regions biggest coordinated garage sale encompassing seven local government areas from Clarence Valley to Tweed Shire.

Anyone who registers their garage sale before the September 18 deadline will have their sale listed on the Second-hand Saturday website, mobile app and in the newspaper.

People can hold their own garage sale at home, or coordinate a joint garage sale in their street, or with their local school, preschool, community organisation or Church.

This will allow lovers of second hand goods to get out and about on a grand tour of the Clarence Valley, picking up the bargains of the year.

Whether you host a garage sale or buy second-hand items, taking part in Second-hand Saturday is an environmentally, socially and economically rewarding activity and all efforts will help reduce the amount of waste going to landfill and promote reuse and repair.

This will be the 11th Second-hand Saturday event since 2005 and last year more than 800 people registered to hold garage sales across the region.

For more information or to register, head to http://www.secondhandsaturday.com.au.