Two dead in high-speed horror crash on south coast

The drivers of a 14 tonne truck and 4WD have died after a high speed head-on collision in the state's south.

The two cars crashed just before 4pm on Tuesday on the Princes Hwy, near Bumbo Rd, Bodalla.

NSW Police said they found the driver of the truck and the driver of the 4WD dead.

Their ages and genders are not yet known.

The 14 tonne truck on the Princes Hwy, Bodalla. Picture: supplied

Glass and metal was smattered across the highway with the crumpled 4WD crushed on the side of the road.

The Roadmaster truck has its front cabin completely crushed in the crash.

Police have closed off the highway and traffic is banked back.

Lisa Maree Blinman told The Daily Telegraph it was not a particularly dangerous stretch of road.

"It is smoky all the time (around here) but at that place there is only a slight bend (in the road)," she said.

"It looks like the truck has clipped the 4WD and it has rolled."

The area has been ravaged by bushfires in recent weeks and locals said there had been some problems with visibility earlier on Thursday.