Two dead in horror highway smash

The crumpled wreckage of the Hyundai Sedan in which two people died when it was involved in a collision with an B double truck near Dilkoon on Saturday.

The crumpled wreckage of the Hyundai Sedan in which two people died when it was involved in a collision with an B double truck near Dilkoon on Saturday.

FATIGUE and perhaps forgetfulness may be responsible for the deaths of two French nationals killed when their Hyundai sedan collided with an empty milk truck near Dilkoon early this morning.

The crash occurred on a sweeping bend on a crest in the Summerland Way.

Police markers put the impact point on the wrong side of the road for the northbound sedan.

There were thoughts this could indicate either driver fatigue, or tiredness combined with forgetting the driver was in a left-hand drive country, which caused the car to be on the wrong side of the road.

The driver and passenger in the sedan, both men, were aged in their late 20s or early 30s.

Double fatality on Summerland Way: Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Acting Inspector Darren Williams addresses media at the scene of a double fatality on the Summerland Way between Grafton and Casino on Saturday, 22nd February, 2020. Video Bill North / The Daily Examiner

Police, the Dilkoon RFS brigade and the SES raced to the accident scene when the call came in at about 3.45am.

They arrived to find the driver and passenger dead at scene. Light rain had been falling at the time.

The truck driver was uninjured and taken to Grafton Hospital for mandatory testing.

Traffic diversions are still in place along Summerland Way were put in place and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

The following diversions via Lawrence and Grafton are in place for lighter vehicles:

• Pringles Way

• Richmond St

• Bridge St

• Lawrence Rd

• Queen St

• Summerland Way

Police will prepare a report for the information of the Coroner.