Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two people have been found dead after an ultralight aircraft crashed in the NSW Hunter Region.
Two people have been found dead after an ultralight aircraft crashed in the NSW Hunter Region.
Breaking

Two dead in light aircraft crash

30th Nov 2019 2:57 PM

A tragedy is unfolding in the NSW Hunter Valley where two people have been found dead after an ultralight aircraft crashed just after midday.

Emergency services were called to a property at Patterson St, Woodville, at about 12.20pm following reports of a plane crash.

"The bodies of two people were located at the scene and are yet to be formally identified," a NSW Police spokesman told news.com.au.

"Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District have established a crime scene and commenced an investigation. Inquiries are continuing."

 

aircraft death plane crash tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Across our regional websites, more than 100,000 have already become subscribers to what is Australia’s best value news subscription deal

        Parts of Clarence receive much-needed drenching

        premium_icon Parts of Clarence receive much-needed drenching

        Weather How much of the precious wet stuff fell in your rain gauge?

        Inmate screamed for help, murder trial told

        premium_icon Inmate screamed for help, murder trial told

        Crime "There was something about a dildo, but I'm not positive about that"

        Cowper a ‘catalyst’ for highway upgrade 30 years on

        premium_icon Cowper a ‘catalyst’ for highway upgrade 30 years on

        Feature After years of empty promises and government unwilling to commit funding to...