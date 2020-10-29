Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A suspected terror attack has happened at the Notre Dame cathedral in Nice. Picture: Twitter
A suspected terror attack has happened at the Notre Dame cathedral in Nice. Picture: Twitter
Breaking

Two dead in terror attack in France

by Stephen Drill in London
29th Oct 2020 8:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A terror attack in Nice, France, has claimed the life of at least two people, with several others hurt.

Early reports from France say that the stabbing attack happened at the Notre Dame Cathedral.

At least two person have been killed and several others hurt in the attack.

"I am on site with the [police] who arrested the perpetrator of the attack," Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi tweeted.

"I confirm that everything suggests a terrorist attack in the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice."

 

 

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin confirmed there was an incident.

"#Nice: a police operation is in progress. Avoid the area and follow the instructions. After having had the mayor of Nice @cestrosi, I'm chairing a crisis meeting at the Home Office," he tweeted.

There were reports that a woman was killed inside the cathedral.

More to come

Originally published as Two dead in terror attack in France

More Stories

Show More
france terrorism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier bursts bubble on post-election Blues

        Premium Content Premier bursts bubble on post-election Blues

        Opinion ‘I’m hoping after Saturday the Queensland Government will see sense and make sure that they’re fair to all Australians.’

        STAY SAFE: Hail falls across Clarence as more storms likely

        Premium Content STAY SAFE: Hail falls across Clarence as more storms likely

        Weather Watch video as hails falls. Is it hailing where you are? Stay safe, and send us...

        JACARANDA 2020: Best Dressed Boy and Girl competition

        JACARANDA 2020: Best Dressed Boy and Girl competition

        Competitions Send in a photo of your best jacaranda costume by Sunday to be in the running for...

        ‘We have kept them going for over 100 years’

        Premium Content ‘We have kept them going for over 100 years’

        News Orara Valley community unites in opposition to church closures and maintains they...